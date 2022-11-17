Joyland makers had some joy after the central govt of Pakistan cleared the oscar entry film's theatrical release. Now, the Punjab govt has banned the film's release and it is now clear that Pakistan's official Oscars entry won't be released in Lahore. Joyland: Pakistan Reverses Ban on Its Official Oscar Entry; Film to Be Allowed to Release After Some Minor Cuts.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

This #Joyland madness continues in Pakistan. The film has been once again banned in Punjab. As a friend said - a Lahore based film will not be shown in Lahore! pic.twitter.com/UU0yKVFJSC — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) November 17, 2022

