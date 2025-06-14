Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became the centre of online buzz after a viral screenshot appeared to show an alleged typo in his social media post, allegedly reading “I condom the attack on Iran by Israel” instead of “I condemn.” The post, reportedly intended to denounce Israeli airstrikes on Iranian sites, triggered a wave of memes and jokes across platforms. While the authenticity of the typo remains unverified, the phrase “I condom” quickly trended, turning a serious diplomatic statement into viral internet fodder. India Bans Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel in Wake of Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

‘I Condom’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Alleged Big Typo

Let this be an important lesson - why using the "Condom" is important . It helps save a nation from being run by .... Can't make this $h¡t up!! 😄 pic.twitter.com/8lAzNVEZaT — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) June 14, 2025

Shahbaz Sharif Wrote Allegedly ‘Condom’ Instead of ‘Condemn’ in X Post

Shehbaz Sharif said "Condom" instead of "Condemn" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y6A2nNcKjq — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 14, 2025

