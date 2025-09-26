Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday, September 26, met US President Donald Trump at the White House. The Pakistani government has released a video of Sharif and Field Marshal Munir meeting President Trump at the White House. Sharif is in the US for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will address the debate from the UNGA podium today. This marks the first visit of Sharif to the White House. US President Donald Trump to Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Other Arab Leaders in ‘Multilateral Meeting’ at UNGA.

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

Pakistani govt releases video of US President Trump meets Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif & field Marshal Munir pic.twitter.com/64TTwljDqR — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 26, 2025

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump

BREAKING 🚨 President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House pic.twitter.com/MMI8J2MjUs — Saqib Ali Rathore (@SaqibAliRathore) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sidhant Sibal ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)