As a retaliation to the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor on March 07, 2025 and launched missiles on terror infrastructure in Pakistan. This sparked a tension between the two countries and cross-border exchange and drones and missiles took place. Later, both sides agreed for a ceasefire. Amid this, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi for his contributions during the cross-border tensions. Fans were surprised to see it and wanted to know what contributions Afridi made. They also shared memes on social media. Kusal Mendis Reveals How He Got His Kit Bag Back from Pakistan After Leaving PSL To Join IPL 2025 (See Post).

Shahid Afridi Awarded For Contributions in Cross-Border Tension

Oops

Presented a medal to Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial today for his outstanding service during the Pakistan-India war. His real contribution was polishing my boots and a certain someone's. Outstanding shine with not a single spot missed. pic.twitter.com/HUHvV6LMMe — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Parody) (@NotCMShehbaz) May 18, 2025

Government Announces Another Award For Him

Shahid afridi breathes and the gov announces another mid ass award for him https://t.co/bnXVepC4Co — Emporium (@nehroner) May 18, 2025

Fall is Complete

🚨SHAMELESS: Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif presents an award 🛡️ to Shahid Afridi for his so-called “role” in the India–Pakistan conflict. From cricket pitches to propaganda stages — the fall is complete. 🤦‍♂️#ShahidAfridi #ShehbazSharif #PakistanExposed #IndiaPakistan… pic.twitter.com/jcsBwUAtpB — Bharat Ki News (@BharatKiNews_) May 18, 2025

Which Significant Role

🇵🇰PM Shehbaz Sharif presented a shield to Shahid Afridi for his significant role in the Pakistan-India war😂 Which significant role??🫠 Inke celebrations aur award ceremonies khatam hi nahi ho rahe🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mq13OkBEI2 — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) May 18, 2025

Historic Moment

Shahid Afridi receives the ‘Loyalty for Personal Gain’ award. This picture captures the historic moment when flattery reached its peak. pic.twitter.com/wu1ffQiFDm — Mudassar Raza (@MudassarRazaJ) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)