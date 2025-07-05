Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has been trolled for his statement on X. Shehbaz Sharif posted from his official X account that Pakistan have won the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, that too "undefeated throughout the tournament". But the claim has turned out to be false, as Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 was played in two groups: The Championship Title and the Plate. Pakistan was part of the Plate and topped that group. They were not a part of the championship, hence they didn't win it. They technically finished sixth, below India, who came fifth. Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault.

Shehbaz Sharif's Official Post Claiming Win

Shabash 👏🏻 Pakistan 🇵🇰 wins the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025. A proud moment for the entire nation and yet another great milestone for 🇵🇰women in sports! Special appreciation for staying undefeated throughout the tournament! Very well played! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 4, 2025

'Peddling Fake News'

Pakistani prime minister is peddling fake news and instead of questioning the legitimacy of the news, Pakistani people are busy celebrating. 😭 — Frozen Peaches (@FrozenInTime24) July 4, 2025

'Chhoti Chhoti Khushiyan'

Kangal desh ki chhoti chhoti khushiyan — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) July 4, 2025

'Embarrassment Always'

A day without embarrassment is day wasted - PAKISTAN — ADITYA 🇮🇹 (@140oldtrafford) July 5, 2025

'Account Kaise Rah Gaya'

Babu Iska account Kaise rah Gaya pic.twitter.com/rHtrAxGHro — Vedprakash Dubey (@vdvedprakash21) July 4, 2025

'Have Some Shame'

Have some shame, you are being fact checked pic.twitter.com/B3tAF5S6pN — Abdul Kitabi عبد (@KitabiAbdul) July 5, 2025

