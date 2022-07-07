Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular manga series, Yu-Gi-Oh, was found dead, reports NHK. He was 60. Takahashi's mortal remains were found floating in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on June 6 morning. Reportedly, the coast guard officials confirmed that the body is of Kazuki. Julee Cruise Dies at 65: Renowned Singer Was Best Known for Her Collaboration With David Lynch on ‘Twin Peaks’.

RIP Kazuki Takahashi:

'Yu-Gi-Oh' creator Kazuki Takahashi has passed away at age 60 pic.twitter.com/P4atz3QKfW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 7, 2022

