Kazuki Takahashi was Japanese manga artist and game creator. He was best known as the author of Yu-Gi-Oh! It was on July 6 that he was found dead in water, 80 feet, off the shore of Nago, Okinawa. According to latest reports, he had died on July 4 while assisting in the rescue of three individuals who were caught in riptide. Kazuki Takahashi Dies at 60; Japanese Artist Was Best Known for Creating Manga Series Yu-Gi-Oh.

Kazuki Takahashi Death

'Yu-Gi-Oh' creator Kazuki Takahashi reportedly died while trying to save multiple people who were drowning pic.twitter.com/yd8JpKZ7Ct — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)