Adding more fuel to the rumours of them dating, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were recently spotted enjoying a double date alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The reports of them dating recently came to light when Jenner and Bunny were spotted recently in a private LA club kissing each other. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spark Dating Rumours After The Duo Make Out at Club in LA!

Check Out the Tweet:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were reportedly spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. 🔗: https://t.co/wQrGLNI2iLpic.twitter.com/0ZpXu6DRIL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)