Actor Harish Roy who was seen in KGF Chapter One with rocking star Yash is diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. Speaking to a leading daily, he said, “Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF. to cover up the swelling in my neck." Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor Feels KGF’s Yash Is ‘Number One Actor’ in Bollywood (Watch Video).

KGF Actor Harish Roy Opens Up About His Throat Cancer

