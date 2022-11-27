Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have officially welcomed their first child, a baby boy. onfirmed that the couple have welcomed their first child together. In a statement shared by actress Son Ye Jin's agency MSteam Entertainment, it reads that both mother and the baby are in good health. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Blessed With a Baby Boy and Fans Just Can't Keep Calm Over the Good News! (View Tweets).

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Are Parents Now:

Agency confirms that #HyunBin and #SonYejin have welcomed their baby boy today! Both the mother and son are in healthy condition. Congratulations to the family :)https://t.co/Cfcx1nQ8nB #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/1OJthshWk0 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)