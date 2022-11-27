Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are now official parents to a baby boy. The couple's agency confirmed the news online and netizens cannot keep calm. As fans are showering love on the new parents in K-town. For the unaware, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin got married in March 2022. Check out how fans are reacting to the good news below. Crash Landing On You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Welcome a Baby Boy!

'Healthy Baby'

Congrats for a healthy baby boy #Hyunbin and #SonYeJin. Same with my youngest daughter who is celebrating her 18th birthday today November 27. https://t.co/neZfelCt2c — julie BINJIN MARRIED'22 (@julz0770) November 27, 2022

'Binny'

'Cute'

'Amazing'

Thank you God for hearing our fervent prayers! You are amazing, Lord! You have kept #SonYejin, #HyunBin and their baby safe and healthy through and through. 🙏🙏🙏 Kim family is now complete. Their little prince has arrived safely. Congratulations to #BinJin fandom, too😭😍 pic.twitter.com/lcAlKuslaz — Mel Ty 💙💙💙 (@MelTy39247706) November 27, 2022

'Superhappy'

Yes, God is good all the time, Sis Nesshi!! 🙏❤💕 Superhappy for the new parents!! #HyunBin #SonYeJin 🥰🥰🥰 — Betsy 💕💕💕 BinJin (@AST2021A) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)