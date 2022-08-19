BLACKPINK's new single "Pink Venom" certainly packs punches that are venomous. With powerful lyrics, killer outfit changes and looks that could kill, BLACKPINK don't disappoint with their new pre-release single.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)