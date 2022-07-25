BLACKPINK and PUBG had previously announced their collaboration for an in-game virtual concert. In the concert, the band members unveiled a little bit of their new track "Ready for Love". The full music video will drop on July 29 at 1 pm KST.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)