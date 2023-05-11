If you loved BLACKPINK's Jennie's appearance at the MET Gala 2023, then she's again walking another prestigious red carpet soon. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the Korean singer is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. FYI, Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place from May 16 to 27. BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rapper Usher Pose Together at Met Gala's After Party (Watch Video).

Jennie to Attend Cannes 2023:

BLACKPINK's Jennie is confirmed to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/782Q6EqDAd — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

