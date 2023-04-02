BLACKPINK's Lisa today (April 2) shared a series of pics on Instagram from her birthday celebration and they are cute AF. In the photos shared, the rapper can be seen posing in a flowy bow-themed dress with ah-mazing hairdo. The clicks also see the star smiling while looking at her birthday cakes.BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga Invited to Perform for President Joe Biden at US State Dinner.

Pics from Lisa's Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)