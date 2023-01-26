Earlier this month an armed robbery took place at a teriyaki restaurant in South Seattle, Washington on the evening of January 13. The co-owner of the restaurant, Kim Han Soo (58), was shot in the chest by an armed robber, later he was pronounced dead. Recently, during the investigation it was revealed that the man who got killed is identified as the father of singer Sam Kim. Eve: Seo Ye-ji's First Korean Drama Post The Kim Jung-hyun Scandal Arrives Tomorrow; Know All About The Series.

Check The Tweet Here:

