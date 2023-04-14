BTS is all set to rock and roll with a new theme song for the upcoming animated film Bastions, which is set to premiere on SBS on May 14. The song was recorded before Jin’s military enlistment. This untitled track will feature the entire group and that has left the ARMY excited. ‘BTS IS BACK’, ‘BTS IS COMING’, ‘BTS NEW SONG’ are some of the trends that fans are using has hashtags. Billboard Ranking: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Luh Tyler, Xikers, Sam Barber, Kid Culture Make Their Solo Debut in Hot 100 and Hot 200 Charts.

Check Out The Sneak Peek Of The Track Below:

'BTS IS BACK'

#BTS to release new theme song as a full group for the upcoming 3D animated film #Bastions, out May 14!👏📽️🎶💥5⃣/1⃣4⃣👑👑👑👑👑👑👑💜 🎧:https://t.co/mUGRvQAaiI BTS NEW SONG BTS OT7 OST BTS IS COMING BTS IS BACK pic.twitter.com/TfH3XgmymR — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) April 14, 2023

Fans Can't Keep Calm

BTS IS BACK BTS IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Wg2S63CbxL — levi⁷ ᵃˢʰ 🐾 (@levijjk) April 14, 2023

'BTS NEW SONG'

WAKE UP YALL ITS OT7 BACK 🔥 BTS IS COMING BTS IS BACK BTS NEW SONG BTS OT7 OST pic.twitter.com/Km81Sz2HVw — BTS once said 🎸 (@btslinesiconic) April 14, 2023

BTS ARMY Is Thrilled

[OFFICIAL BREAKING NEWS 📢] BTS will be releasing an OST AS A FULL GROUP for the 3D action hero animation "Bastions". 🚀🔥❤️‍🔥 BTS IS BACK pic.twitter.com/RLxBPLydPd — ARMY Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)