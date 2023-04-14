BTS is all set to rock and roll with a new theme song for the upcoming animated film Bastions, which is set to premiere on SBS on May 14. The song was recorded before Jin’s military enlistment. This untitled track will feature the entire group and that has left the ARMY excited. ‘BTS IS BACK’, ‘BTS IS COMING’, ‘BTS NEW SONG’ are some of the trends that fans are using has hashtags. Billboard Ranking: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Luh Tyler, Xikers, Sam Barber, Kid Culture Make Their Solo Debut in Hot 100 and Hot 200 Charts.

