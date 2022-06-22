BTS recently announced that they would be focusing more on solo projects than group projects. Many fans were initially shocked by the sudden announcement, but also spoke out in support of the group when they saw how difficult it had been for the members. But since BTS supported a lot of the Korean economy, the chairman of Korean Singers Association made a comment pleading the band to reconsider their decision. This made many ARMYs furious. BTS Take Over All 15 Spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart for the Third Time in History!

View tweet:

ARMYs Trend #BTSItsOkayToRest After Korea Singer Association's Chairman Comments About BTS Continuing Group Promotionshttps://t.co/FWo3g0AZQ3 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 22, 2022

View ARMYs reactions here:

9 years, 16 albums, 2 ONU speeches, Unicef Love Yourself campaign, meeting with the president of the US, Order of Cultural Merit, Moon’s Special Envoys, 5 years as Honorary Ambassadors for Seoul, over 450 awards, 6 Hot100 #1s & hundreds of records broken.#BTSitsokaytorest pic.twitter.com/NpKr0FLajU — JRJ-OT7-Ready For Chapter 2 (@LetsBeGoodHuman) June 22, 2022

For the future of SK's music industry?? BTS are HUMAN, not a product!! They've been running nonstop for the past 9 years. They are human too, who also need break. There also many kpop idols/group that their fans said "king of kpop" or "queen of kpop". Use them and leave BTS alone pic.twitter.com/O7WwBI8Ecz — k ⁷ 🪐 (@jinniesrare) June 22, 2022

Wow, what the actual... I literally have zero words. The audacity. To actually tell someone, put a pause on what's good for your mental health...because we want to use your more, and not give you anything in return. I- — 𝓛𝓤𝓛𝓤 ⁷ ⟭⟬ BTS ⟬⟭ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ connected to 7G ²⁰¹³ (@lsgrlr) June 22, 2022

Here we are in the world, taking a rest, taking a breath, taking time for yourself is something to rethink. When people assume their opinions matter on their decision, i just laugh. To our BTS its Okay to Rest. #BTSItsOkayToRest — 미모⁷🌌 (@miinpancake) June 22, 2022

what the....they need this break, they've been working nonstop for 9 years, leave them alone — jk.97 (@jeonIves) June 22, 2022

the audacity of anyone really asking them to do more like they havent worked all their lives. like this one break isnt one of the few things theyve ever asked for everything theyve done and given #BTSitsokaytorest — fawz⁷ (@agustranda) June 22, 2022

