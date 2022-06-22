BTS have dominated the chart Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart! From their songs from their anthology album, Proof down to other re-entries of their previous songs, all 15 spots on the chart were taken over by BTS. This is very impressive considering this is the third time in history the charts were dominated by BTS. The first time being on September 8, 2018 and second time being March 7, 2020. BTS Tidbits! V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga And J-Hope Answer 77 Questions And Speak About Their Life's Motto in Viral Video.

View tweet below:

#BTS Sweeps All 15 Spots On Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Charthttps://t.co/8W9rV3O6k8 pic.twitter.com/neq3ZTsaw1 — Soompi (@soompi) June 21, 2022

