The Kid LAROI is an Australian singer whose discography consists of one mixtape, one extended play, 20 singles and 21 music videos. He recently met up with J-hope and two posed together for fun pictures. Fans are speculating a collab between the two. J-hope recently also collaborated with Korean singer Crush on "Rush Hour". J-Hope Becomes Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association’s Major Donor by Donating 100 Million Won.

View Tweet Here:

🤍 made a new friend today! pic.twitter.com/WrGG5cK5Yw — charlton (@thekidlaroi) October 5, 2022

