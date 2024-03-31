BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, delighted fans with a surprise appearance at a soccer game on March 31. Despite being in the military, V couldn't contain his happiness, beaming with smile as cameras captured his presence at Round 4 of the 2024 Hana Bank K League one soccer match. Sporting his military uniform and a new buzz cut, Taehyung's attendance at the Chuncheon Songam Sports Town stadium brought joy to everyone. BTS’ V Flaunts ‘Handsome Taehyung’ Look, Captivates With His Stunning Visuals in Latest Photoshoot for W Korea (View Pic).

BTS' V At League 1 Soccer Match

BTS V는 왜 1명입니까? 여성들의 인권 신장을 위해 복제는 불가능합니까? 제발.원한다.가는길마다 뷔씨가있기를. pic.twitter.com/1KoHA1BZ68 — 즌 (@JeunWw) March 31, 2024

BTS V At The Soccer Game

V of BTS photographed at a Soccer game earlier today. pic.twitter.com/3SBJtwykX6 — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)