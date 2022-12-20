BTS' historic Busan concert, held earlier in October of this to promote the city of Busan's bid for the 'World Expo 2030', will be recreated into a movie titled BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas, coming to viewers worldwide on February 1, 2023. BTS’ RM Shares His Thoughts on Indigo, Jin’s Military Enlistment and More – Watch.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

'#BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas' will be released in theaters worldwide next year 🎬https://t.co/8fLkUhSpS0 — allkpop (@allkpop) December 20, 2022

