BTS recently performed at their Yet to Come in Busan Concert with almost 100,000 people in attendance and fans attended through live streams as well. ARMYs got a nice surprise when Jin announced that he has a new single album coming out, and that he has collaborated with someone he really adores as well. Many fans are speculating who he collaborated with. BTS’ Jin Becomes the First K-Pop Artist To Achieve 10 Million Shazams With His Song ‘Yours’.

.@BTS_twt Jin has announced that he will be releasing a single album! “I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.” pic.twitter.com/dx18gxCqM1 — All for Jin 🏆 (@jinnieslamp) October 15, 2022

