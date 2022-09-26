Kim Seokjin has achieved a new feat of becoming the first k-pop act ever to achieve 10 million Shazams for his song "Yours". He has been on Top1/Top2 of the Shazam Artists Chart for over eight weeks and has also been #1 on the Japan Shazam Chart for 197 days, 112 days in South Korea. BTS' Jin Flaunts '7' Tattoo in Hot Shirtless Photos on Instagram and ARMY Are Losing Their Collective Calm!

