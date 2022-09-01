Seo Ji Hoon and So Ju Yeon will be starring in a new webtoon-based drama titled Seasons of Blossom. The first teaser for the drama is out and it focuses on 5 high school students from Seoyeon High School, each with very different personalities. From It’s Okay To Not Be Okay to Our Blues; Here Are 7 K-Dramas That Push the Boundaries of Taboo Topics in South Korea.

Watch Video Here:

Maybe brace ourselves for this beautiful teen romance? Wavve shares first teaser of webtoon-based drama #SeasonsOfBlossom, featuring our Hamin #SeoJiHoon & Somang #SoJuYeon. Coming this 21 Sep #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/Rw6vgbjsmP — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) September 1, 2022

