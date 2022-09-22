Jisoo has won the Outstanding Korean Actress Award at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards for her performance in Snowdrop. Snowdrop is a Korean drama in which Jisoo plays Yeong-ro. It takes place in 1987, an important year in South Korean history, since it included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest movement with the purpose of forcing the dictatorship in South Korea to hold fair elections. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Channels Cute School Girl Look in Light Blue Shirt and Skirt.

