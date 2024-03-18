K-pop group NCT's leader Taeyong is all set to fulfil his duties as a South Korean citizen by enlisting in mandatory military service. On March 18, Taeyong's agency SM Entertainment announced that, "NCT's Taeyong will be enlisting in the navy as an active-duty soldier on April 15th." Meanwhile, Taeyong released his second mini-album, "TAP", on February 26th. They also urged fans to continue supporting him and wished him good health as he fulfills his duty in the Navy. Taeyong Birthday Feature: 5 Best Songs of the NCT Member That Showcase His Prowess and Deliver a High Dose of Nostalgia!.

NCT’s Taeyong To Start Military Service Next Month:

