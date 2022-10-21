Hyeri will reportedly return to the big screen for the first time in 3 years with an upcoming movie titled Victory, in which she will play the role of a cheerleader. The movie follows a girl who transfers from Seoul to Geoje High School, where she joins a cheerleader squad with 8 members who call themselves the Millenium Girls. Lee Jun Young And Hyeri Have A Troublesome First Meeting in 'May I Help You'.

View Tweet Here:

Hyeri to play cheerleader in first movie in 3 years 'Victory'https://t.co/dN35P6YIjI — allkpop (@allkpop) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)