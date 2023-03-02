Crash Course in Romance actress Jeon Do Yeon’s photos have gone viral online. The photos are from her 20s and even with old cameras and bad lighting she looks beautiful and can be seen giving playful poses in the pictures. Netizens were taken aback because of how pretty she looked even back then. Crash Course In Romance: 5 Underlying Themes of Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do-yeon Kdrama That Are Too Cliched.

View Jeon Do Yeon's Throwback Pics:

"Crash Course in Romance” Actress Jeon Do Yeon Becomes A Hot Topic After Viral Photos From Her 20s Showcase Her Shocking Visualshttps://t.co/WQ8lx7NoM9 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 2, 2023

