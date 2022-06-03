DRIPPIN, the K pop band, consisting of 7 members, namely Yunseong, Hyeop, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo, Junho and Alex, are set to release their second single album called Villain: ZERO. The members revealed the concept photos and the fans are beyond excited for their comeback. BTS’ Proof: K-Pop Band Unveils Second Part of the Tracklist From the Upcoming Anthology Album.

