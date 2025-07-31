Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen advances to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Macau Open Super 300 tournament after defeating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the Round 16 match on July 31. Lakshya Sen defeated Chico Dwi Wardoyo 21-14, 14-21, 21-17 in a hard-fought battle to qualify for the next round. Earlier in the Round of 32, Lakshya thrashed Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-8, 21-14 to reach the Round of 16 in the Super 300 tournament. Lakshya Sen Crashes Out in Opening Round of China Open Badminton 2025 With Defeat to Li Shi Feng.

Lakshya Sen Advances to Quarterfinals of Macau Open 2025

Just in: Lakshya Sen advances into QF of Macau Open (Super 300). Lakshya beat WR 48 Chico Wardoyo 21-14, 14-21, 21-17 in the 2nd round. #MacauOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/ecCFx0lRMT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2025

