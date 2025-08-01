Star Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen will be locking horns with China's Xuan Chen Zhu in the Macau Open 2025 quarterfinal match. The Lakshya Sen vs Xuan Chen Zhu Macau Open 2025 men's singles Quarter Final match is scheduled to be played at Court 1. The Lakshya Sen vs Xuan Chen Zhu Macau Open 2025 men's singles Quarter Final match is organized to be held on Friday, August 1, starting at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no updates regarding an official broadcaster for the Macau Open 2025 in India, so the Lakshya Sen vs Xuan Chen Zhu match is unlikely to have live telecast viewing options. The Lakshya Sen vs Xuan Chen Zhu Macau Open 2025 men's singles Quarter-Final match live streaming viewing options will be available at the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. Lakshya Sen Beats Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21–14, 14–21, 21–17 in Macau Open 2025, Indian Star Shuttler Advances to Quarter-Final.

Macau Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen vs Xuan Chen Zhu

𝗜𝗻 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 Lakshya Sen to meet China’s Zhu Xuan Chen Tharun Mannepalli to face China’s Hu Zhe An#Badminton🏸 #MacauOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/q55G8zdRYd — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 1, 2025

