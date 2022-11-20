Yuqi was recently take to the hospital due to an undisclosed health issue and will remain absent from the upcoming schedule. (G)-IDLE's agency Cube Entertainment announced that she is currently receiving medical treatment. We wish Yuqi a speedy recovery. (G)-IDLE’s Yuqi Has Been Confirmed As the Main MC for Mnet’s ‘Mad Zenius’.

