The makers have revealed the teaser of the K-drama series If You Wish Upon Me. Starring Ji Chang-wook, it showcases his character going through immense struggles. The show set to be premiered on August 10 promises to be an intense and emotional ride. If You Wish Upon Me: Ji Chang-wook Is Alone as a Young Man in the New Posters From the K-Drama!

Watch The Teaser Of If You Wish Upon Me Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

