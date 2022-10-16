Kim Woo Bin and Krystal Jung gave fans a long awaited reunion of The Heirs at a Ralph Lauren Fashion Show. They snapped photos together, Kim Woo Bin dressed stylishly in a brown and white striped suit, while Krystal wore a long black dress with a knee high slit and black boots. The two also clicked photos with John Legend and Ralph Lauren. Shin Min-a and Kim Woo Bin Spotted on a Date by a Fan in Paris.

