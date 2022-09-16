Shin Min-a and Kim Woo Bin, one of the cutest celebrity couples in Korea, were recently spotted at a café in Paris by a Chinese netizen, who said they even waved bye to Kim Woo Bin. The two also recently starred together in the k-drama Our Blues, but not as a couple, both played different roles. Our Blues: Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a’s Drama Rated Most Buzzworthy in Its Final Week on Air.

