#KimBoRa confirmed as the female lead for the 6 episode drama #FinlandPapa, along with #KimWooSeok.



Will act as LeeYuRi, a girl who was left alone after her family died, healing her inner wounds while working as part timer in the cafe.https://t.co/s4yBQvq9oq#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/DEnskTO4KM— KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) September 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)