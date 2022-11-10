Kwak Si Yang and Baek Jin Hee have received offers to star as the main leads in a new KBS2 weekend drama titled The Real Deal Has Come. The two are currently reviewing the offers. The drama focuses on a single mother, and an unmarried man who does not wish to get married. Kim Ji Eun Confirmed To Join New K-Drama As Female Lead, Na In Woo and Lee Kyu Han To Reportedly Star.

