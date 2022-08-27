The first teaser for "Better" by Solar and Moonbyul featuring BIG Naughty has been released. The video shows the two members taking a fun road trip. They then run into a hitchhiker which is BIG Naughty and later all 3 of them make a stop at an amusement park. Solar and Moonbyul’s Concept Photo for Mamamoo+ Reveals BIG Naughty Collab!

Watch Video Here:

