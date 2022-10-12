Gong Hye Jin and Kevin Oh recently got married and the two had a private ceremony with close friends and family in New York. Their wedding took place in New York and Gong Hyo Jin has shared a glimpse of her wedding dress in a new Instagram post. She captioned it "my one and only..i’m ready!". Congratulations to the happy couple! 8Eight’s Joo Hee and Actor Kim Sun Hyuk Reveal That They Are Already Married.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hjk (@rovvxhyo)

