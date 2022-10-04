Actor Kim Sun Hyuk and singer Joo Hee of the trio group 8Eight, have announced that they have already gotten married. The discreet ceremony took place in Seoul on October 1. Kim Sun Hyuk has starred in dramas like Why Her?, So I Married the Anti-Fan and more. Joo Hee made her debut as part of 8Eight in 2007, and has been active as a solo artist since the group's temporary disbandment in 2014. Go Won Hee To Get Married to Non-Celebrity Boyfriend in October.

View Tweet Here:

Actor Kim Seon Hyuk & 8eight's Joo Hee belatedly reveal marriagehttps://t.co/4yNNQofJ5R — allkpop (@allkpop) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)