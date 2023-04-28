Netizens are over the moon after korean star Park Eun Bin has bagged 'Daesang' award at 59th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023. Fans of the actress can't keep calm and are congratulating her on Twitter. Many admirers of Park Eun Bin are also sharing her emotional acceptance speech from the awards show. FYI, Park took home the trophy for terrific acting in Netflix's popular show Extraordinary Attorney WooExtraordinary Attorney Woo: 5 Characters The KDrama Series Got Right!

'Congratulations'

'Priceless'

'Nailed' It

'Dream Come True Today'

'Goosebumps'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)