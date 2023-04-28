Netizens are over the moon after korean star Park Eun Bin has bagged 'Daesang' award at 59th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023. Fans of the actress can't keep calm and are congratulating her on Twitter. Many admirers of Park Eun Bin are also sharing her emotional acceptance speech from the awards show. FYI, Park took home the trophy for terrific acting in Netflix's popular show Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Extraordinary Attorney Woo: 5 Characters The KDrama Series Got Right!

'Congratulations'

congratulations to park eunbin for winning the DAESANG (GRAND PRIZE) at the 59th baeksang arts awards 2023 🤍#ParkEunBin#BaeksangArtsAwards2023#59thBaeksangArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/6MK5Z2DGcd — zea (@snowzeaz) April 28, 2023

'Priceless'

Congratulations to #ParkEunBin for winning Daesang Grand Prize at 59th Baeksang Arts Awards 🏆 #BaeksangArtsAwards2023 Her priceless reaction is making me emotional 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZNoG23xhnj — kath (@kdramatreats) April 28, 2023

'Nailed' It

she carried woo young woo so hard, alots of line she need to memorize the way she walk talk, not havin eyes contact w her partner SHE DESERVES SHE NAILED! CONGRATS PARK EUN BIN😭🫶🏼#PARKEUNBINxBAA2023#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo#59thBaeksangArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/dPidTXLg1H — 𝐏𝐄𝐁 𝐃𝐀𝐄𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐆 🏆🐳 (@soraabitna) April 28, 2023

'Dream Come True Today'

"When I was young, if I didn’t give up on my dream of being an actor, I wanted to become an adult who would receive the Daesang someday, but I am grateful made that dream come true today." Park Eun Bin dream on her speech become true 😭. #ParkEunBin #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo pic.twitter.com/QdmhkCHVLj — Nonton Drakor (@Nonton_Kdrama) April 28, 2023

'Goosebumps'

