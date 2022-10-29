Real-life horror struck many during the infamous Itaewon Halloween crowd crush incident that killed more than 150. Various media reports along with viral videos showed that the emergency services had a difficult time rescuing victims as they struggled to reach them. Drunken revellers and party-goers were seen dancing and singing in front of ambulances during the Seoul Halloween stampede.

Party-goers Seen Dancing And Singing In Front Of Ambulances During Itaewon Halloween Emergencyhttps://t.co/HzZxl94qy1 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 29, 2022

