Be'O and Seulgi collabed on a song "Bad Boy, Sad Girl" for which they released a special music video. The video is simple and calming, giving off a laid back vibe. In the mv Seulgi and Be'O sing together without knowing it. Seulgi sings of herself as the sad girl who gets upset when the bad boy hurts her. Be'O sings that he's not a bad boy and doesn't mean to make her sad and that he's just clumsy but still likes her.