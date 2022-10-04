Seulgi made her solo debut with the album 28 Reasons which is also the titled track of the album. She released a music video for "28 Reasons" and it does not disappoint. Her powerful and well controlled dancing skills and vocals are mixed with dark vibes. The lyrics speak about a strange and difficult attraction towards someone. The album contains 6 songs in total. Red Velvet’s Seulgi Releases Stygian Teasers for Solo Debut Album ‘28 Reasons’.

Watch Video Here:

