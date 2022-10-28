After announcing her pregnancy back in June, Son Ye-jinin alongside her husband Hyun Bin have confirmed the gender of their baby and the due date as well. The news was revealed by the agency that handles the Crash Landing on You stars, who said that the happy couple is having a baby boy with the due date set in December. Pregnant Son Ye-Jin Gives Major Cooking Goals in Latest Instagram Post, Yummy Food Photos Will Make You Want To Lick the Screen!

Check Out the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)