TXT released a new dance practice video for "Sugar Rush Ride" from their comeback album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The mini album contains 5 songs "Happy Fools", "Devil by the Window", "Farewell, Neverland", "Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)" and "Sugar Rush Ride". TXT's album has broken their own record on the Hanteo Chart and has been doing exceptionally well. Congratulations TXT! TXT Become Artists With Second-Highest First-Day Sales in Hanteo History With The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION!

Watch Sugar Rush Ride Dance Practice Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)