Soobin has finally opened his Instagram account with the username page.soobin, and fans are rejoicing. The TXT member also posted photos where he was seen wearing a striped black and white full sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans. Yeonjun, who already has an account, also revealed that he was the first to follow Soobin. TXT's Soobin Reacts To BTS's Jimin And Suga Watching His 'I'm Sorry For Being Cute' Video.

Soobin's First Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOOBIN Of TXT (@page.soobin)

