Netflix K-drama When The Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae So-Bin, has come under fire for its depiction of a fictional war-torn nation in the series finale. While the highly anticipated conclusion delivered suspense and drama, one particular scene ignited controversy. Many viewers felt that the storyline, despite using fictional country names, seemed to reference the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading to accusations of insensitivity. In the finale, Hong Hee-Joo ventures into the war-torn country of Argan. After being captured by rebels, he is rescued by Sa Eon, who has transformed into a vigilante. A key scene shows Hong Hee-Joo translating sign language during a broadcast. Na Yu Ri reports on airstrikes by the fictional nation "Paltima" against "Izmael," while Korean nationals are taken hostage. This scene sparked further controversy. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Drama Approaches Its Conclusion, 3 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before the Release.

'Mockery'

'Boycott It'

'Disappointed'

'Propaganda'

'Insensitive'

Watch 'When The Phone Rings' Trailer:

