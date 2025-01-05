Netflix K-drama When The Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae So-Bin, has come under fire for its depiction of a fictional war-torn nation in the series finale. While the highly anticipated conclusion delivered suspense and drama, one particular scene ignited controversy. Many viewers felt that the storyline, despite using fictional country names, seemed to reference the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading to accusations of insensitivity. In the finale, Hong Hee-Joo ventures into the war-torn country of Argan. After being captured by rebels, he is rescued by Sa Eon, who has transformed into a vigilante. A key scene shows Hong Hee-Joo translating sign language during a broadcast. Na Yu Ri reports on airstrikes by the fictional nation "Paltima" against "Izmael," while Korean nationals are taken hostage. This scene sparked further controversy. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Drama Approaches Its Conclusion, 3 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before the Release.

'Mockery'

THIS WASN'T NECESSARY #WhenThePhoneRings Izmail & Paltima with Korean hostages? It's a mockery of ongoing Genocide in GAZA. WTH was that even.#WhenThePhoneRingsEp12 pic.twitter.com/BFj7TSKyFg — Mommy 🦈 (@urbandesimom) January 4, 2025

'Boycott It'

for anyone who hasn't watched it, it's better to just boycott it, we all know which country they mean, they don't even bother to cover it up, and they reveal the opposite of the facts that happened #WhenThePhoneRingsEp12 #WhenThePhoneRings FREE PALESTINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xQkWY8YvwB — shaa✧ (@shantimlynii) January 5, 2025

'Disappointed'

so disappointed at the #WhenThePhoneRings final episode… ya’ll wanna talk about the plot being ruined but not at the fact that they are portraying palestine as the aggressors… in 2025. might be one of the most evil things to throw in our faces. boycott immediately!! — ⋆౨ৎ˚⟡˖ ࣪ (@ahlameeeee) January 5, 2025

'Propaganda'

I'm so angry rn, children in Palestine are dying of cold because their home being bomb yet a drama name #WhenThePhoneRings just blatantly doing propaganda just to save Zionist ass. BOYCOTT!!! FREE PALESTINE https://t.co/YD9i5LnBMr — RIN -`♡´- JRY5 IS COMING (@sparklingjyr) January 5, 2025

'Insensitive'

if you're pro palestine and thinking of watching when the phone rings, DON'T! i still cant believe how insensitive they can be trying to insert zionist propaganda in the last episode. kmedia became a tool to spread and normalise this.. shame on south koreans and their history. — mariem (@ujuchann) January 4, 2025

Watch 'When The Phone Rings' Trailer:

