MBC's drama When the Phone Rings has captivated audiences with its unique charm and gripping storyline. After weeks of intense drama, romance, and thrilling twists, the series is finally nearing its conclusion. Only two episodes remain – Episodes 11 and 12 – scheduled for release on January 3 and 4. Wondering where to watch it? The finale will stream on Netflix at 9:50 PM KST. For Indian audiences, the episodes will be available from 8:30 PM IST. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 & 12 Finale: Will Hong-hee Joo Reunite With Her ‘Real Husband’ Baek Sa Eon? Here Are 3 Burning Questions Left to Answer in Yoo Yeon Seok’s Drama!.

When The Phone Rings Episodes 11 & 12

